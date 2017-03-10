NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. Treasury yields turned lower on Friday with benchmark yields receding from 12-week highs as data on domestic hiring last month came in stronger than analyst forecasts but fell short of even more upbeat views among traders.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields was last at 2.584 percent, down 1.6 basis points from late on Thursday after rising to 2.624 percent, which was last seen in mid-December, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)