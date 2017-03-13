* Fed expected to hike interest rates on Wednesday * New Fed economic forecasts awaited * 10-year yields hit session high of 2.598 percent * Yields remain below highs hit on Friday * Corporate supply pressures yields higher By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday in anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase on Wednesday, nervousness that the central bank could indicate a more aggressive pace of future rate hikes, and new corporate bond supply. Interest rates futures implied traders saw an 88.6 percent chance the Fed would announce it was increasing rates by a quarter percentage point at the end of its two-day policy meeting, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. Those expectations were unchanged from Friday. While yields were largely reflecting expectations of a rate increase, some residual bets on such a move and worries that the Fed's new economic forecasts will signal a more aggressive pace of monetary tightening pressured yields higher, analysts said. "The general trajectory for bonds is for higher yields," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco. "You have the potential for the dot plots to suggest a more aggressive stance," she said in reference to the Fed forecasts. JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli said on Friday that the median number of rate increases in 2017 expected by Fed policymakers may grow to four, one more than the median view of three hikes in their December projections. Prices for benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 2/32 to yield 2.589 percent, from a yield of 2.582 percent late on Friday. The 10-year Treasury yield hit a session high of 2.598 percent on Monday. U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were down 3/32 to yield 3.175 percent, from a yield of 3.170 percent. Two-year yields, which are considered the most vulnerable to Fed policy, were last at 1.364 percent. That was up slightly from 1.359 percent late on Friday. Yields on Treasuries maturing between seven and 30 years hit their highest levels since mid-December on Friday, with 10-year yields hitting 2.624 percent. Five-year yields hit their highest level since April 2011, while three-year yields touched their highest level since April 2010 and two-year yields reached their highest level since June 2009. The tilt higher in yields was slight since traders were awaiting the Fed policy statement, analysts said. A succession of corporate bond issuance this week likely pressured yields slightly higher as well, said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. Rupert of Action Economics said the spate of new scheduled supply was likely a result of companies looking to issue at lower interest rates before Wednesday's expected rate hike. March 13 Monday 10:33AM New York / 1433 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 146-21/32 -0-6/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 122-244/256 -0-16/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.7525 0.7643 0.017 Six-month bills 0.8925 0.9089 0.018 Two-year note 99-136/256 1.3679 0.009 Three-year note 99-222/256 1.6706 0.006 Five-year note 98-230/256 2.1099 0.005 Seven-year note 98-52/256 2.4068 0.008 10-year note 97-8/256 2.591 0.009 30-year bond 96-148/256 3.178 0.008 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 25.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -39.00 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)