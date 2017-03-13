* Fed expected to hike interest rates on Wednesday * New Fed economic forecasts awaited * 30-year yields hit roughly 3-month high * Most yields remain below highs hit on Friday * Corporate supply pressures yields higher (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday in anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase on Wednesday, nervousness that the central bank could indicate a more aggressive pace of future rate hikes, and new corporate bond supply. Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 95.2 percent chance the Fed would announce it was raising rates by a quarter percentage point at the end of its two-day policy meeting, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. Those expectations were up from 88.6 percent on Friday. Worries that the Fed's new economic forecasts will signal a more aggressive pace of monetary tightening also pushed yields higher, analysts said. "There's definitely a risk that you see a little bit more of a hawkish dot plot," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, in reference to the Fed forecasts. He said, however, that Cantor Fitzgerald was still expecting just three rate hikes this year. That would be in line with the median view of Fed policymakers in their December projections. JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli said on Friday that the median number of rate increases in 2017 expected by Fed policymakers may grow to four. Prices for benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 9/32 to yield 2.615 percent, from a yield of 2.582 percent late on Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were down 18/32 to yield 3.201 percent, inching just above Friday's session high to mark a roughly three-month peak in yield. Two-year yields, which are considered the most vulnerable to Fed policy, were last up about two basis points from late Friday at 1.376 percent. Yields on Treasuries maturing between seven and 30 years hit their highest levels since mid-December on Friday, with 10-year yields reaching 2.624 percent. Five-year yields hit their highest level since April 2011, while three-year yields touched their highest level since April 2010 and two-year yields reached their highest level since June 2009. A succession of corporate bond issuance this week likely pressured yields higher as well, said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. Trading volumes were light on Monday as traders awaited the Fed policy statement before taking bigger bets, analysts said. March 13 Monday 3:50PM New York / 1950 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 146-9/32 -0-18/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 122-196/256 -0-64/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.7375 0.7491 0.002 Six-month bills 0.9075 0.9242 0.033 Two-year note 99-132/256 1.376 0.017 Three-year note 99-210/256 1.6867 0.022 Five-year note 98-204/256 2.1317 0.027 Seven-year note 98-16/256 2.4291 0.030 10-year note 96-216/256 2.613 0.031 30-year bond 96-48/256 3.1988 0.029 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 25.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang)