* Fed officials dominate weekly calendar * Yellen due to speak on Thursday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. Treasuries were steady on Monday before a week that will be dominated by speeches by Federal Reserve officials, with relatively little new data due to provide further clues on economic growth. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday that the U.S. central bank is on track to raise rates twice more this year after a policy tightening last week, and could be more or less aggressive depending on fiscal policies and other effects on the economy. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is among Fed officials due to speak this week. She will make an appearance at a community development conference on Thursday. “We have a light week for data, we have no nominal coupon supply either, so really the tone of the market is going to follow what we see from the Fed speakers,” said Thomas Simons, a senior money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to yield 2.50 percent, little changed from on Friday. The yields have fallen from 2.60 percent on Wednesday, before the Fed kept its outlook on the economy unchanged, disappointing some investors that had anticipated a shift towards faster growth. The Fed did not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening, with the policy-setting committee reiterating that future rate increases would be "gradual." At the current pace, rates would not return to a neutral level until the end of 2019. Investors have been adjusting for the possibility of faster economic growth on the view that President Donald Trump will implement new fiscal stimulus. The lack of details on fiscal policy as the Trump administration focuses on domestic issues, however, has paused the bond selloff. "The market should be in a little bit of a holding pattern until it becomes more clear what we are going to get on these fronts," said Simons. Durable goods data and manufacturing data on Friday will also be a focus for investors. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli) )