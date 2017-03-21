(Recasts with price change, adds quote) * Stock decline increases demand for bonds * U.S. 10-year yields lowest since March 1 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-week lows on Tuesday as stock markets tumbled, raising demand for low-risk U.S. government debt. Stocks dropped with the S&P 500 financial sector losing 1.7 percent, on track for its largest daily percent loss since Jan. 17. “Stocks are down, and bonds are reacting to that,” said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. The U.S. dollar also tumbled against the euro and Japanese yen . Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were last up 10/32 in price to yield 2.44 percent, the lowest yield since March 1 and down from 2.50 percent earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci) )