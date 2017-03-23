* House healthcare vote in focus * Fed's Yellen doesn't address monetary policy * Treasury to sell $11 bln, 10-year TIPS By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. Treasuries were steady on Thursday as investors waited for a vote by lawmakers on a healthcare proposal, which is seen as a gauge of the Trump administration’s ability to implement near-term goals. U.S. President Donald Trump faces a vote in the House of Representatives on a plan that would roll back the signature healthcare law of former President Barack Obama. Delays in passing domestic legislation, including healthcare, are seen as likely to push back any new fiscal stimulus, which investors had anticipated would boost growth and possibly lead to faster than previously expected interest rate increases. Concerns about delays in fiscal reform helped send stocks lower this week while increasing demand for safe-haven bonds. “There is a growing consensus of people who perhaps think that the healthcare bill might not pass, and maybe the market got a little ahead of itself with the expectations of what Trump could get accomplished right away,” said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to yield 2.40 percent. The 10-year yields fell to 2.375 percent on Wednesday, their lowest since Feb. 28. They are down from a three-month high of 2.63 percent on March 14. Investors have lowered expectations of a more aggressive Federal Reserve as doubts about the pace of change in Washington increase. The U.S. central bank raised interest rates last week as expected but took a more dovish tone on future hikes than some investors had anticipated. Investors who held back from taking new positions before the Fed meeting have also returned to the market since the rate hike, helping bonds rally. “Money was sidelined waiting for the Fed to hike rates,” said Mulholland. "Then once they did, we saw a bit of money come into the market." Fed Chair Janet Yellen did not address monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks for a childhood education conference in Washington on Thursday. The Treasury Department will sell $11 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on Thursday. Durable goods data and manufacturing data on Friday will be a focus for investors. )