NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures prices were little changed at the open on Sunday, after President Donald Trump's stunning political setback on Friday when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.

Treasury futures were up 0.03 percent in opening minutes of trading.

