NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. Treasury debt yields drifted higher on Thursday after data showed the final U.S. gross domestic product number for the fourth quarter was revised higher, reflecting a steady growth path for the world's largest economy.

The final U.S. GDP number was 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter, higher than the second estimate of a 1.9 percent growth and exceeded market forecasts for a 2.0 percent rise.

In early morning trading, benchmark 10-year notes were down 1/32 in price to yield 2.390 percent. The yield was 2.380 percent before the data's release.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)