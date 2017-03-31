NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. Treasury debt yields
edged higher on Friday after data showed the largest annual
increase in U.S. inflation in nearly five years, underpinning
more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index
gained 0.1 percent last month after jumping 0.4 percent in
January. That lifted the year-on-year rate of increase in the
PCE price index to 2.1 percent, which was the biggest
year-on-year gain since April 2012 and followed a 1.9 percent
The other components of the data though were more subdued
with consumer spending barely rising in February with a 0.1
percent gain.
In early morning trading, benchmark 10-year notes
flat to slightly lower in price to yield 2.419
percent. Yields rose as high as 2.423 percent, from 2.418
percent before the data's release.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)