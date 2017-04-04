* 10-yr yields briefly fall to 2.314 pct, lowest since Feb.
24
* Yields rise from lows on profit-taking, reinstated short
bets
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 4 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
touched their lowest in more than five weeks on Tuesday before
reversing course to trade little changed on doubts about the
ability of U.S. President Donald Trump to enact fiscal stimulus.
Yields on benchmark 10-year notes dropped to 2.314 percent,
their lowest since Feb. 24, with analysts saying Trump's failure
to achieve passage of a bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare
system last month could portend similar difficulties turning
campaign pledges, including tax reform, into successful
legislation.
Analysts also cited the looming U.S. Senate showdown over
Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, as an additional
source of doubt the new administration will be able to achieve
its agenda.
Yields on seven- and five-year Treasuries also fell to more
than five-week lows of 2.123 percent and 1.840 percent,
respectively, while three-year yields touched Monday's nearly
five-week low of 1.437 percent. Yields on 30- and two-year
Treasuries did not breach Monday's lows.
"I do think politics is driving a lot of the uncertainty,"
said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in
Memphis, Tennessee.
"You had a pro-growth agenda with a full power, and
obviously the power has been split," Phifer said in reference to
divisions between moderates and conservatives in the Republican
Party despite its control of both the White House and Congress.
Analysts said traders reinstated short bets against
Treasuries or took profits on long positions once 10-year yields
neared a key resistance level of 2.31 percent. That led yields
to edge off their lows later in U.S. morning trading to last
stand little changed.
Some analysts said the bid for Treasuries was overdone,
leading to the selling pressure.
"The market is getting ahead of itself," said Charles
Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in
New York, in reference to the drop in yields. "All you’re seeing
today is some profit-taking on longs."
U.S. 10-year notes were last down 1/32 in price
to yield 2.355 percent, from a yield of 2.350 percent late
Monday.
U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 7/32 in price
to yield 2.995 percent, from a yield of 2.984 percent late
Monday. Two-year notes last yielded 1.254 percent,
compared with 1.242 percent late Monday.
April 4 Tuesday 3:36PM New York / 1936 GMT
Price
US T BONDS JUN7 151-20/32 -0-4/32
10YR TNotes JUN7 124-252/256 -0-12/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.79 0.8026 0.003
Six-month bills 0.9025 0.9192 -0.005
Two-year note 99-254/256 1.254 0.012
Three-year note 100-116/256 1.467 0.008
Five-year note 99-244/256 1.8849 0.008
Seven-year note 99-184/256 2.1686 0.008
10-year note 99-20/256 2.3551 0.005
30-year bond 100-20/256 2.9959 0.012
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.75 -1.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 29.50 -1.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.50 -0.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -39.00 -0.50
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Peter
Cooney)