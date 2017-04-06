* U.S. 2-7 year yields about 3 bps above multi-week lows * Traders await Trump-Xi meeting, U.S. non-farm payrolls data * Paul Ryan tax reform comments keep yields from rising By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday amid uncertainty ahead of a key U.S. jobs report Friday, a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and over the fate of Trump's pro-growth agenda. Yields on Treasuries maturing between 2-7 years hovered about three basis points above multi-week lows touched earlier in the week before the key events. The meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday will be their first, while economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 180,000 jobs last month. "There are certainly a lot of crosscurrents between politics and the Fed, I think the market is unsure what to do at the moment," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "The market will be very remiss to do anything too sharp at this point given that we have payrolls coming up." Analysts said comments on Wednesday by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan stoked concerns over the feasibility of Trump's agenda, in turn stoking a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt that prevented yields from rising. Ryan said tax reform would take longer to accomplish than repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, and that Congress and the White House were initially closer to agreement on healthcare legislation than on tax policy. "Ryan saying tax reform was going to potentially take longer, that is pretty much just opening up the possibility that the first 100 days of Trump's presidency is not going to see any material actionable planning being done," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York. Traders also digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting released Wednesday afternoon, which showed most Fed policymakers think the central bank should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as the economic data holds up. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 1/32 in price to yield 2.353 percent, from a yield of 2.357 percent late Wednesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 3/32 in price to yield 3.009 percent, from a yield of 3.005 percent late Wednesday. U.S. three-year yields were last roughly flat at 1.45 percent after touching a more than five-week low of 1.426 percent Wednesday. April 6 Thursday 10:48AM New York / 1448 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 151-12/32 -0-4/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 125-24/256 0-12/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.7875 0.8 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.91 0.9269 -0.002 Two-year note 100-2/256 1.246 -0.004 Three-year note 100-130/256 1.4477 -0.005 Five-year note 100-16/256 1.8618 -0.006 Seven-year note 99-208/256 2.154 -0.005 10-year note 99-28/256 2.3516 -0.005 30-year bond 99-224/256 3.0063 0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 29.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -39.25 0.00 spread (Editing by Bernadette Baum)