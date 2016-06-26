France's Macron to meet unions on Tuesday on labour reform
PARIS, May 21 French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labour reform, his office said on Sunday.
NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. Treasury debt futures rose on Sunday in a signal that a risk-off mood is persisting among global investors in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union. In early electronic trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, 10-year Treasury note futures rose around half a point, or 0.38 percent, while 2-year note futures gained about 0.1 percent. The move adds to big gains in U.S. Treasury prices on Friday following the surprise outcome in the June 23 British referendum, commonly called the "Brexit" vote. The 10-year yield, which moves in the opposite direction to its price, ended the week at 1.58 percent. It had briefly dropped to around 1.40 percent on Friday, the lowest in nearly four years. (Editing by Chris Reese)
PARIS, May 21 French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labour reform, his office said on Sunday.
May 21 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, could see double digit gains over the next year and a half even if the legendary chairman and chief executive decides to retire, a report in Barron's financial newspaper said.