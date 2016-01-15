NEW YORK, Jan 15 (IFR) - US investment-grade spreads will
remain under pressure this year as corporate leverage reaches
new highs and liquidity shrinks, analysts at UBS said in a note
on Friday.
"Investors should remain cautious about lower-quality
(high-grade) credits and energy names that will expose them
structurally to either a broader downturn in the credit cycle or
lower for longer commodity prices," UBS's Stephen Caprio and
Matthew Mish wrote.
They recommend investors should be underweight Triple-B
rated bonds in favor of long-duration A-rated paper and US
banks.
"Leverage levels easily surpass those seen in 2007, and are
closing in on late 1990s levels," the bank said. "And the dearth
of non-bank liquidity for lower-quality credits in US high-yield
serves as a warning indicator for high-grade investors."
UBS expects high-grade spreads to end 2016 at around
175bp-185bp, near the 184bp 3.5-year wide reached this week on
the Bank of America Merrill Lynch corporate bond index.
The Swiss bank expects high-grade issuance to increase 1%
this year compared to 2015 to around US$1.3trn, with potential
for an even greater jump to US$1.45trn.
Like last year, a strong M&A pipeline will likely drive
corporate issuance in 2016. A jumbo US$46bn bond sale from
brewer AB InBev - the second largest corporate bond on record -
underscored that trend this week.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby and
Shankar Ramakrishnan)