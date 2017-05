NEW YORK Dec 5 Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond fell 1 point on Monday, as the Institute for Supply Management said the pace of growth among domestic services industries accelerated more than forecast in November.

The 30-year Treasury, or long bond, was last down 1 point in price for a yield of 3.114 percent, up over 5 basis points from late on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)