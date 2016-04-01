NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. longer-dated Treasury
prices fell on Friday, erasing their earlier gains as
unexpectedly strong data on U.S. manufacturing raised the notion
that domestic economic growth may pick up in the second quarter.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Friday its index
of national factory activity rose to 51.8 from 49.5 in February.
The March reading was above expectations of 50.7 from a Reuters
poll of economists.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing
sector and a reading below 50 indicates contraction.
The 30-year Treasury bond turned flat after the
latest ISM factory report, paring its earlier price gains.
The 30-year yield was last at 2.625 percent, up 0.6 basis
point from late on Thursday. It touched 2.584 percent earlier
Friday, its lowest since Feb. 25, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)