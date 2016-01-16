By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 15 In recent years, bond investor
Jeffrey Gundlach has been outperforming his rival Bill Gross. He
has even been dubbed the "Bond King" by the media - a title
Gross has held for many years. Now, Gundlach has replaced Gross
at the January meeting of a high-profile investor panel.
Weekly financial magazine Barron's is not featuring Gross
on its Barron's Roundtable this January, according to two
sources familiar with the matter. Instead, Gundlach, who has
often been critical of Gross's investment calls, was added to
the panel of investors.
It is unclear if Gross, who had been a member of the
Roundtable for more than a decade, is off the panel permanently
or if he is just taking a break.
E-mails and calls to Gross and a spokeswoman for Janus
Capital Group, where he is a portfolio manager, were not
returned. Gundlach declined to comment.
Barron's deputy managing editor Lauren Rublin said she could
not discuss Gross's Roundtable status until Saturday morning,
when the next issue of the magazine will be published. A
spokeswoman for Barron's publisher, News Corp's Dow
Jones unit, said it did not comment on coverage before it is
published.
The twice-a-year discussions among the investors attending
the Roundtable, are turned into a three-part series in the
magazine, usually including front-page billing. Each investor
provides their predictions for the markets and the economy, and
highlights the investment ideas they think will make money.
Dow Jones says Barron's readership, which averaged 436,000
in the third quarter of last year, has an average household net
worth of about $3 million. The chance to get extensive exposure
to that audience means that a place on the Roundtable is coveted
by some investors.
Gross, 71, joined Janus after his departure in September
2014 from Pimco, the firm he co-founded and had built into a $2
trillion powerhouse.
Barron's Roundtable veteran Scott Black of Delphi Management
confirmed on Friday that Gross was not at this week's Roundtable
in New York City. Black said about Gundlach: "He was very
impressive and he was very knowledgeable. I thought he was very
smart and well prepared."
In 2011, Barron's anointed Gundlach, 56, as the new "King of
Bonds" in a cover story.
LACKLUSTER RESULTS
Gross has posted lackluster results since going to Janus.
The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, which Gross began
managing in October 2014, had a negative return of 0.72 percent
in 2015, trailing 41 percent of its peers, according to
Morningstar.
Gross's surprising exit from Pimco came after he had learned
that top executives at Pimco and Allianz SE, the
German insurer that owns it, had grown tired of his leadership
and were weighing a change.
Gundlach's firm, DoubleLine Capital, is thriving on the back
of a number of very prescient investment calls.
Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that oil prices
would plunge, junk bonds would live up to their name and China's
slowing economy would pressure emerging markets. In 2014,
Gundlach correctly forecast U.S. Treasury yields would fall, not
rise as many others had expected.
Back in 2014, Gross approached Gundlach and said he was
about to be fired by Pimco and broached the possibility of
joining forces with Gundlach.
Discussing their potential legacies, Gundlach said Gross at
that meeting spun an analogy to National Basketball Association
star players Kobe Bryant and the younger LeBron James. "I am
Kobe. You are LeBron James," Gross told Gundlach. "I have five
rings, you have two rings - probably going to five," a reference
to the number of NBA championships the two players have each
won.
Those discussions didn't lead to a partnership, and Gross
instead went to Janus.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Martin Howell)