(Repeating story sent on Saturday to additional subscribers)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Jan 16 In recent years, bond investor
Jeffrey Gundlach has been outperforming his rival Bill Gross. He
has even been dubbed the "Bond King" by the media - a title
Gross has held for many years. Now, Gundlach has replaced Gross
on a high-profile investor panel.
Weekly financial magazine Barron's said on Saturday that
Gross decided to quit its Barron's Roundtable. Instead,
Gundlach, who has often been critical of Gross's investment
calls, was added to the panel - which meets at the beginning and
middle of each year - and he features prominently in the
magazine's Roundtable latest cover story published on Saturday.
Barron's Deputy Managing Editor Lauren Rublin told Reuters:
"We invited both Bill and Jeffrey to the Roundtable. Bill
decided to resign. We missed him."
She declined to comment when asked why Gross had quit and
whether Gross would have been aware that Gundlach had been
invited.
In its Roundtable cover story, Barron's did not address
Gross's absence. It just mentioned him in reference to how his
and other 2015 Roundtable members' investment recommendations
performed.
E-mails and calls to Gross and a spokeswoman for Janus
Capital Group, where he is a portfolio manager, were not
returned. Gundlach declined to comment.
The twice-a-year discussions among the investors attending
the Roundtable, are turned into a three-part series in the
magazine, usually including staged pictures and front-page
billing. Each investor provides their predictions for the
markets and the economy, and highlights the investment ideas
they think will make money.
Dow Jones says Barron's readership, which averaged 436,000
in the third quarter of last year, has an average household net
worth of about $3 million. The chance to get extensive exposure
to that audience means that a place on the Roundtable is coveted
by some investors.
Gross, 71, joined Janus after his departure in September
2014 from Pimco, the firm he co-founded and had built into a $2
trillion powerhouse.
Barron's Roundtable veteran Scott Black of Delphi Management
confirmed on Friday that Gross was not at this week's Roundtable
in New York City. Black said about Gundlach: "He was very
impressive and he was very knowledgeable. I thought he was very
smart and well prepared."
In 2011, Barron's anointed Gundlach, 56, as the new "King of
Bonds" in a cover story.
LACKLUSTER RESULTS
Gross has posted lackluster results since going to Janus.
The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, which Gross began
managing in October 2014, had a negative return of 0.72 percent
in 2015, trailing 41 percent of its peers, according to
Morningstar.
Gross's surprising exit from Pimco came after he had learned
that top executives at Pimco and Allianz SE, the
German insurer that owns it, had grown tired of his leadership
and were weighing a change.
Gundlach's firm, DoubleLine Capital, is thriving on the back
of a number of very prescient investment calls.
Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that oil prices
would plunge, junk bonds would live up to their name and China's
slowing economy would pressure emerging markets. In 2014,
Gundlach correctly forecast U.S. Treasury yields would fall, not
rise as many others had expected.
Back in 2014, Gross approached Gundlach and said he was
about to be fired by Pimco and broached the possibility of
joining forces with Gundlach.
Discussing their potential legacies, Gundlach said Gross at
that meeting spun an analogy to National Basketball Association
star players Kobe Bryant and the younger LeBron James. "I am
Kobe. You are LeBron James," Gross told Gundlach. "I have five
rings, you have two rings - probably going to five," a reference
to the number of NBA championships the two players have each
won.
Those discussions didn't lead to a partnership, and Gross
instead went to Janus.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Martin Howell)