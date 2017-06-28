NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. bond market liquidity may
have turned more fragile since the 2007-2009 global credit
crisis due to a shrinkage of dealers' balance sheets, the growth
of electronic trading and other structural changes in the bond
market, according to a New York Federal Reserve blog published
on Wednesday.
A deterioration in market liquidity, or how easily bonds are
bought and sold, has concerned investors and regulators in the
aftermath of several episodes, in particular the "flash rally"
in Oct. 15, 2014 when Treasury yields swung wildly within a
12-minute span without a fundamental reason.
Some market participants have blamed these episodes on
smaller dealer balance sheets due to tighter regulations, which
are aimed to safeguard the financial system with higher capital
requirements for dealers.
"We find that dealer balance sheets have continued to
stagnate and that various measures point to less abundant
funding liquidity," Tobias Adrian, an analyst at the
International Monetary Fund, and New York Fed economists Michael
Fleming and Or Shachar, wrote in their article, "Market
Liquidity after the Financial Crisis."
Dealers' assets fell to $3.0 trillion at the end of 2016,
down from a peak of about $5 trillion prior in early 2008 prior
to the height of the financial crisis.
Because it has become more expensive for them to borrow in a
more stringent regulatory climate, dealers have rolled back
risk-taking and have become more reluctant to stake big bond
positions, the analysts said.
Possibly due partly to less support from dealers, there has
been a decline in the "depth" in the $14 trillion U.S. Treasury
market, they said.
The average quantity of these government bonds that can be
traded at the best bid and offer prices remained below levels
seen before the crisis and 2013 "taper tantrum" but above the
levels during the crisis, they said.
In the $8.5 trillion U.S. corporate bond sector, the average
bid-ask spreads on institutional-sized trades remained above
pre-crisis levels, they noted.
While these measures signal some decline in bond market
liquidity, the deterioration is not widespread, they said.
"Although liquidity under normal market conditions may not
have significantly worsened, it might be that it has become more
fragile, or prone to disappearing under stress," Adrian, Fleming
and Shachar wrote.
