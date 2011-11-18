Nov 18 Attention nervous municipal bond
investors: You'll be pleased to know that most U.S. issuers are
not like Harrisburg, Pennsylvania or Jefferson County, Alabama.
Nor are they in the same tailspin as Greece, Italy or Spain.
And there's little chance that the latest Italian crisis
will have any impact on the highest-rated U.S. muni bonds. That
doesn't mean you shouldn't be careful. You still need to do
some due diligence before plunging into these tax-free bonds
and related funds.
Unlike Europe, U.S. states and municipalities appear to be
on the slow road to recovery. According to the National Council
of State Legislatures, "state lawmakers have faced and
largely addressed budget gaps totaling $510.5 billion. And
though additional budget gaps loom, the magnitude and number of
states projecting them has fallen considerably." (See
link.reuters.com/teh25s)
A recent report by the Kroll Bond Rating Agency is also
optimistic. The agency doesn't expect a "sharp increase in
defaults over the foreseeable future." (See
link.reuters.com/veh25s)
Of course, there are still fiscal basket cases like
Illinois and California, and some municipalities stung by the
housing bust may still file for bankruptcy in the months ahead.
But they are mostly outliers. The default rate for highly-rated
munis is still extremely low.
How do you stay away from trouble? Here are some
guidelines:
--Avoid special-purpose bonds for private facilities. These
include issues for stadiums and hospitals. Also steer clear of
nonrated bonds for real estate developments, known in the trade
as "dirt" bonds. They are among the riskiest.
--Avoid badly managed agencies that got into debt troubles.
The bankruptcies in Harrisburg and Alabama were easy to spot a
long time before they happened and are aberrations, says Stan
Richelson, a financial planner with Scarsdale Investment Group
in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. "They were caused by major fraud,
political inaction and stupidity which was obvious to all who
cared to look," he says.
--Look at how the bond is backed. General obligation bonds
are supported by the full faith and credit of a government
agency while revenue bonds are tied into an income stream such
as user fees or lease payments. If a revenue bond issuer
defaults -- such as private institution going bankrupt -- a
local government may be under no obligation to make investors
whole. Always look at the fiscal condition of the issuer.
--Credit ratings are still meaningful. Despite the scandal
involving mortgage-backed bonds during the housing boom, most
professional investors still take bond ratings seriously. The
highest-rated bonds are either AAA or Aaa. When you get into
the "Bs," you're into speculative territory. The lower the
letter grade, the higher the default risk (See
link.reuters.com/weh25s).
OTHER CAUTIONS
If you are buying individual bonds, make sure you are
diversified across areas and agencies. Certified financial
planners and registered investment advisers could help you
avoid potential trouble spots.
You can also check background information and bond ratings
on individual issues from Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings
at the EMMA site (emma.msrb.org/) starting Nov. 21.
Keep an eye on your tax situation as well. Consult your tax
planner to see if the bonds you are buying pose any alternative
minimum tax liability. It's possible to buy bonds and bond
funds that sidestep this problem.
Just want to grab some tax-free income and don't want to
deal with an adviser or broker? Then consider the TIAA-CREF
Tax-Exempt Bond Fund (TIXRX.O). If you're looking to boost your
yield -- and can take on more risk -- look at the T Rowe Price
Tax-Free High-Yield fund (PRFHX.O).
Generally, any bond fund with "high yield" in its title
implies a greater chance of default risk, although mutual fund
managers constantly monitor their holdings.
Keep in mind that all bonds, in addition to default risk,
are subject to interest-rate risk. When rates climb, most bond
prices fall as investors dump lower-yield bonds in favor of
higher coupons.
While you can easily keep away from the issuers most likely
to default, it will take more focused management to diversify
and avoid losses when rates head north again.
---
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Jilian Mincer)