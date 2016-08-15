BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. Treasury prices pared earlier losses briefly on Monday as a surprise drop in a New York Federal Reserve barometer on regional business activity in August supported the view that U.S. economic expansion was slower than previously thought in the third quarter.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.532 percent, up 1.5 basis points from late on Friday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)