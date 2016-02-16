NEW YORK Feb 16 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed
losses on Tuesday after a New York Federal Reserve report on
regional business activities showed less improvement than
expected in February, reinforcing the view of ongoing weakness
in the domestic manufacturing sector.
The New York Fed's Empire State survey said its business
conditions index was -16.64 in February, compared with -19.37 in
January. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of
-10.00.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
5/32 in price for a yield of 1.764 percent, up 2 basis points
from late on Friday.
U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the U.S.
Presidents Day holiday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)