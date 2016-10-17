NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. Treasury prices extended their earlier rise on Monday after the New York Federal Reserve's "Empire" index on regional business activity unexpectedly declined in October, undercutting investor confidence on the U.S. economic expansion.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.778 percent, down more than 1 basis points from late on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)