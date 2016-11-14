(Repeats with no change in text)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK Nov 14 The bond market sell-off
resumed on Monday on the heels of the worst week for U.S.
Treasuries in more than seven years, on growing worries that
inflation will resurge under the policies of President-elect
Donald Trump.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond, the
security most sensitive to inflation expectations, shot above 3
percent for the first time since January. The gap between the
yields on 10-year and 2-year notes rose
from 1.21 percent at the end of last week to 1.26 percent, its
widest since December.
The move follows a sell-off last week in the aftermath of
Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election.
Treasuries suffered their worst showing since June 2009,
according to Bank of America/Merrill Lynch Fixed Income Index
data.
The bond market's longer-term gauge on investors' inflation
expectations also climbed, touching its highest level in more
than two years.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield
difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, reached 1.99
percent, the highest since September 2014, Reuters data showed.
Though yields fell from their multi-month highs during the
day, analysts said they saw no end in sight for the overall move
lower in bond prices and higher in yields.
"I think there's more to go. I think we've topped out as far
as the value of bonds," said Tom Simons, money market economist
at Jefferies and Co. "Trump is talking about running an
extremely loose fiscal policy, higher spending and lower taxes,
and his trade and immigration policies suggest that the labor
market is going to get even tighter. All of that adds up to a
pretty high inflation environment in the future."
Rising inflation hurts bond prices because it makes their
future interest payments worth less.
Yields on 30-year bonds rose to a high of 3.067 percent, a
peak not touched since December. Benchmark 10-year notes saw
their yields rise to 2.302, also the highest since December.
"Nothing changes until it becomes clear that (Trump's)
policies are impossible to get through Congress or he backs off
of those policies," Simons said. "But that's a story for early
next year, not next week."
While the sell-off most affected 10- and 30-year Treasuries,
yields on 2- and 3-year notes rose to their highest levels since
January, as investors largely expected the Federal Open Market
Committee to lift U.S. overnight interest rates at its Dec.
13-14 meeting.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Dan Burns
and Richard Leong Editing by W Simon and Richard Chang)