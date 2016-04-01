NEW YORK, April 1 Short-dated U.S. Treasury
yields rose on Friday as stronger-than-forecast data on domestic
payroll and wage growth in March revived expectations the
Federal Reserve may interest rates at least once later this
year.
U.S. employers hired 215,000 workers, while average hourly
earnings grew 0.3 percent last month, the Labor Department said
on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 205,000
increase in hiring and a 0.2 percent gain in hourly wages.
Two-year Treasury yield, which is most sensitive
to changes in traders' view on Fed policy, was up nearly 3 basis
points at 0.760 percent. On Thursday, it fell to a one-month low
of 0.7250 percent, according to Reuters.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)