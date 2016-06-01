NEW YORK, June 1 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday asked for holders with large stakes in the most recently issued 10-year government note as of May 16 to provide information on their positions.

The Treasury sold $28 billion of 10-year notes on May 11 as a part of its quarterly refunding. The issue carries a coupon rate of 1-5/8 percent and matures on May 2016. The issue settled on May 15.

The Treasury said in a statement that holders who have $2.3 billion or more of the 10-year issue will have to fill out a large position report. The department said this request was a test but did not provide details.

"Such information allows Treasury to monitor the impact of concentrations of positions in the Treasury securities market," the Treasury said on its website about the report.

The Treasury previously requested for large position reports in March 15, 2013.

