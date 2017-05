NEW YORK Dec 14 Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries touched session lows early Wednesday as weaker-than-forecast rise in retail sales in November reduced expectations of a pickup in U.S. consumer spending in the fourth quarter.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to a session low of 2.426 percent. It was last at 2.437 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)