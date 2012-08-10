NEW YORK Aug 10 For most of 2012, U.S. Treasury
yields have been headed in one direction: down. After the
10-year yield hit a record low 1.38 percent in July, it seemed a
move to 1 percent was just around the bend.
Instead, yields have moved up -- the benchmark 10-year note
hit 1.73 percent this week -- as markets began
betting on more central bank stimulus to boost global growth.
Does this mean investors are finally fed up with lending the
U.S. government money at super-low interest rates?
Don't bet on it, seasoned bond investors warn.
"It's difficult to get a sustainable sell-off in bonds when
growth and inflation are slowing. That the rest of the world is
slowing is a worrisome sign for the U.S.," said Rob Robis, head
of fixed income strategy at ING Investment Management in
Atlanta. "The bull market in Treasuries is not over."
That bull market has lasted for the better part of 30 years,
beginning in the early 1980s when then-Federal Reserve Chairman
Paul Volcker stamped out inflation.
For almost as long, investors have been calling an end to
the bull run. Within the last few years, a cross-section of star
investors and money mangers, including Warren Buffett and
PIMCO's Bill Gross, have urged people to abandon bonds, saying
yields had nowhere to go but up.
That may have made investors a bit sheepish about calling
for a steady spike in yields any time soon.
While recent U.S. employment and housing data have shown
improvement, economists are still forecasting sluggish growth in
the years ahead. The economy grew at a 1.5 percent rate in the
second quarter, down from 1.9 percent between January and March.
Many investors even expect the Fed, which says it intends to
hold short-term interest rates at zero until at least late 2014,
to push that deadline back a year at its meeting in September.
"I hear a lot of sell-side economists talking about a
recovery but I'm just not seeing it," said Gregory Whiteley, who
helps manage $41 billion at DoubleLine Capital in Los Angeles.
"I'm not ready to give up on the long Treasury position by any
means."
FINDING VALUE
Yields began retreating from record lows after ECB President
Mario Draghi said he would do whatever it takes to quell
Europe's debt crisis and back the euro. He later detailed plans
to buy government bonds and lower borrowing costs for Spain and
Italy.
Expectations that the Fed may launch another round of asset
purchases as soon as next month have also boosted confidence and
driven investors toward riskier but higher-yielding assets such
as stocks. The S&P 500 rose above 1,400 this week
and was within striking distance of a four-year high.
"People are so convinced that the Fed and ECB will act, and
when you have the Dow over 10,000, it makes sense to see some
money come out of bonds and move into the stock market," said
Michael Cheah, who helps manage $1 billion at SunAmerica Asset
Management in Jersey City.
But if yields edge up more in the coming weeks, he said
he'll look to buy. "I'm looking for value, and since I just
don't see inflation spiking, I'll look to buy bonds."
FEWER TOTAL RETURN INVESTORS
Dealers stayed on the sidelines at a sale of $24 billion of
new 10-year Treasury debt this week, making it the worst 10-year
auction in three years.
The results raised questions about whether investors, fed up
with record low bond returns, are ready to take on more risk and
park their money elsewhere.
"A lot of people can't stand making 1.5 percent on their
money," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan
Asset Management.
But for some of the biggest Treasury buyers these days, rate
of return is low on the list of priorities, said Thomas Graff, a
portfolio manager at Brown Advisors in Baltimore, which oversees
$30 billion in assets.
That includes foreign central banks, which own more than a
quarter of marketable Treasuries and often buy them as a store
of value or to manage their own exchange rates.
"The central banks, the financial institutions that have to
hold Treasuries for capital purposes, I'm not sure they care
whether the yield's 1.50 percent or 1.70 percent or 1 percent,"
Graff said. "The total return investor has been mostly pushed
out of the Treasury market."
If the U.S. economy continues to struggle, Graff said that
will keep alive a safe-haven bid among retail investors.
"My sense is we're still facing economic malaise," he said.
"So I sure don't want to be the guy holding cash, anticipating
buying 10-years at 1.90 percent. We're much more likely to see
1.40 before 2 percent."