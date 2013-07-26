NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. Treasury issuance of
bills, notes and bonds is expected to jump in the third quarter,
according to a survey released Friday by an association of
securities firms, banks and asset managers.
Total net Treasury bill, note and bond issuance is expected
to be $163.5 billion in the third quarter, a sharp rise from the
net $10.7 billion redeemed in the second quarter of the year,
the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said
in the survey.
The median forecast for net issuance of Treasury coupon
securities is $201.0 billion for the third quarter, 4.4 percent
below second-quarter net issuance of $210.3 billion, the group
said in a statement.
The U.S. Treasury's quarterly refunding statement is
expected next Wednesday.
"Treasury will likely announce no adjustments to nominal
coupon auction sizes for the August-October period, keeping with
the pattern in place since October 2010," Michael Gregory and
Sal Guatieri, of BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a report separate
from the SIFMA survey.