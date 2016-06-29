NEW YORK, June 29 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds turned lower on Wednesday, erasing their initial gains, as data showed moderate growth in consumer spending in May, supporting the view of steady overall U.S. economic expansion in the second quarter.

The long bond last traded down 3/32 in price yield of 2.280 percent, up half a basis point from late on Tuesday. Earlier Wednesday, the 30-year yield touched 2.251 percent, its lowest level since early February 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)