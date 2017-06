NEW YORK May 11 U.S. Treasury yields turned flat on Thursday, paring their earlier gains as a drop in the U.S. stock market amid weakness in retail shares revived some safe-haven demand for low-yielding government debt.

At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.405 percent, down half a basis point from Wednesday's close and retreating from a near six-week peak set earlier Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)