(Adds market participant comments)
NEW YORK May 24 The U.S. Treasury department
has no plans now to publicly disclose trading data on the $13
trillion Treasury debt market and will wait until it has the
data in hand to develop any policy proposal, a top Treasury
official said on Tuesday.
The move for regulators to collect trade data on the U.S.
government debt market arose from the "flash rally" on Oct. 15,
2014 when bond prices posted wild price swings in a 12-minute
period.
In its ongoing review of changes in the Treasury market
including faster trading technology and the increased presence
of high-frequency trading firms, the Treasury asked for industry
comments in four areas including official sector access to
Treasury cash market data.
"To reiterate, we do not anticipate developing any policy
proposal on the public availability of data until the official
sector has access to cash market transaction data," Daleep
Singh, acting assistant secretary for financial markets, said in
a prepared speech at an event sponsored by the Securities
Industry Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).
While most financial players supported official gathering of
trade data, some including SIFMA and some Wall Street bond
dealers said public disclosure of the data would hurt trading
activity.
"I do think there would be some damage to liquidity," Gerald
Pucci Jr., head of North American rates trading and global head
of repo with BlackRock, said on a panel about Treasury market
structure following Singh's speech.
"I applaud the Treasury being patient and let us analyze it
and let us decide is it harmful or hurtful to the market," Pucci
said.
High-frequency trading firms and other newer players in the
Treasury market told the Treasury they favor more transparency
which would promote liquidity and transparency.
"I think for the public good liquidity is critical to
understanding price formation and what's trading is really,
really important," Ryan Primmer, head of global quantitative
strategies at KCG, said on the panel.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Meredith Mazzilli)