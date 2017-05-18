European shares slip as weak oil weighs on energy, mining stocks
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
NEW YORK May 18 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations rose on Thursday, rebounding from their lowest levels since November, following strong investor demand at an $11 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last up over 2 basis points at 1.83 percent. Earlier Thursday, it fell to 1.77 percent, the lowest since Nov. 9, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 The investment arm of Brazil's state development bank BNDES is not considering selling a 21 percent stake in meatpacker JBS SA, whose controlling shareholder remains ensnared in a corruption scandal and a mudslinging with the country's president.