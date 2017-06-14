NEW YORK, June 14 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations remained near session lows on Wednesday, hovering at their lowest since November, after the Federal Reserve as expected raised interest rates by a quarter point and pared its 2017 inflation view.

At 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.73 percent, down nearly 5 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)