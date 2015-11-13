NEW YORK Nov 13 The bond market's gauge on
investors' inflation expectations declined on Friday as a
surprise October drop in domestic producer prices revived the
notion domestic inflation would remain tame.
The Labor Department said on Friday producer prices fell 0.4
percent last month, following a 0.5 percent drop in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had projected a 0.2 percent
increase.
The yield premium on benchmark 10-year Treasuries
over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities shrank half a basis point to 1.57
percentage points, according to Tradeweb.
Earlier this week, this measure on investors' inflation
expectations in 10 years reached 1.61 percent, which was the
strongest since Aug. 31.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)