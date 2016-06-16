NEW YORK, June 16 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations extended to their earlier fall on Thursday as data on consumer prices suggested domestic price growth remained tame in May, which may allow the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates at current levels.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy of investors' inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.50 percent, down nearly half a basis point from Wednesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)