NEW YORK, July 5 The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities on Tuesday touched its most negative level in more than three years as weak Chinese data and jitters about Britain's vote to exit the European Union underpinned global appetite for bonds.

U.S. 10-year TIPS yield fell to -0.083 percent, which was not seen since June 2013, before moving up to -0.028 percent. It ended at 0.010 percent on Friday, according to Tradeweb.

Regular 10-year Treasury yield declined to a record low of 1.377 percent on Tuesday, Reuters data showed.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the July Fourth holiday.

The premium on nominal U.S. 10-year yield over 10-year TIPS yield, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, shrank to 1.43 percent, over 3 basis points tighter than late Friday.

This gauge of investors' 10-year U.S. inflation outlook was the lowest in four sessions.

With expectations of further central bank easing outside the United States, bond yields might be poised to head lower, investors said.

U.S. yields might be too low as the U.S. economy continues to expand albeit at a sluggish pace, Goldman Sachs' co-head of global macro & markets research. Francesco Garzarelli. said.

"Our metrics indicate that bond yields - particularly those in the U.S. that are not managed by the central bank - are now far too low, and that 'breakeven' inflation is also too depressed relative to where inflation is actually realizing, and given so much global easing," Garzarelli wrote in a research note on Tuesday.

With entrenched outlook that interest rates would stay low, he said a bond market sell-off will likely be short-lived. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Trott)