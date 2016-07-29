NEW YORK, July 29 The U.S. bond market's gauge on investors' inflation expectations held earlier gains on Friday as data showed employment costs and overall price growth in the second quarter supported a view of moderate domestic inflation.

The yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, seen as a proxy on investors 10-year inflation outlook, was 1.53 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)