NEW YORK Aug 16 The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations added to their earlier losses on Tuesday as data on domestic consumer prices in July suggested underlying price pressure is moderating.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities contracted by 1.50 basis points to 1.45 percent, according to Tradeweb.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)