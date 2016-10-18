JGBs edge down, taking cue from firmer stocks, lower Treasuries
TOKYO, May 22 Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday, taking their cue from U.S. Treasuries as firm equities sapped demand for safe-haven debt.
NEW YORK Oct 18 The U.S. bond market's gauges of investors' inflation expectations rose on Tuesday to their highest levels since late April in advance of the government's release of its September Consumer Price Index, its broadest inflation measure.
The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was last at 1.70 percent, nearly 1 basis point wider than late on Monday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
MOSCOW, May 22 Russia's largest lender Sberbank has issued a five-year loan worth 110 billion roubles ($1.9 billion) to VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon Ltd, they said on Monday.