NEW YORK Oct 18 The U.S. bond market's gauges of investors' inflation expectations rose on Tuesday to their highest levels since late April in advance of the government's release of its September Consumer Price Index, its broadest inflation measure.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was last at 1.70 percent, nearly 1 basis point wider than late on Monday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)