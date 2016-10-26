NEW YORK Oct 26 The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations fell on Wednesday in step with lower oil prices on concerns OPEC won't reach a deal to cut output and data that showed a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was last at 1.69 percent, 1 basis point narrower than late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)