BRIEF-Moody's says Canadian acquisition spree of U.S. Utilities & Pipeline cos expected to continue
* Moody's says Canadian acquisition spree of U.S. Utilities and Pipeline companies expected to continue
NEW YORK Oct 26 The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations fell on Wednesday in step with lower oil prices on concerns OPEC won't reach a deal to cut output and data that showed a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories.
The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was last at 1.69 percent, 1 basis point narrower than late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)
* Moody's says Canadian acquisition spree of U.S. Utilities and Pipeline companies expected to continue
* Piper jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services