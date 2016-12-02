NEW YORK Dec 2 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held at their earlier lower levels on Friday as a government report showed domestic wages unexpectedly contracted in November, undercutting expectations of a pickup in household income.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, slipped to 1.99 percent, down 1.5 basis points from late Thursday. It reached 2.02 percent the day before, which was its highest level since September 2014, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)