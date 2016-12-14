NEW YORK Dec 14 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations trimmed their earlier fall as data showed domestic producer prices posted their biggest rise in five months in November, supporting the view of a possible acceleration in inflation.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was down 2 basis points to 1.98 percent, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)