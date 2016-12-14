NEW YORK Dec 14 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on inflation expectations trimmed their earlier fall as data
showed domestic producer prices posted their biggest rise in
five months in November, supporting the view of a possible
acceleration in inflation.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield
difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was down 2 basis
points to 1.98 percent, Tradeweb data showed.
