* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
NEW YORK Dec 22 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations rose to session highs on Thursday following robust investor demand for $14 billion worth of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities supply.
The sum of direct and indirect bidder purchases, which is seen as a gauge of investor appetite, accounted for about 81 percent of the supply offered, which was a record amount, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.68, which was the strongest since a five-year TIPS auction in April 2014.
The yield at the latest five-year TIPS sale was 0.120 percent, which was the highest yield at a five-year TIPS auction in a year.
On the open market, the five-year inflation breakeven rate , or the yield difference between five-year TIPS and regular five-year Treasury notes , was 1.86 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year breakeven rate was last at 1.97 percent, up 4 basis points from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed.
* Circle media labs inc says raises $8.4 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $10.5 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: