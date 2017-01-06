NEW YORK Jan 6 The U.S. bond market's gauges on
inflation expectations pared losses on Friday as data showed a
pickup in U.S. wage growth in December, supporting the notion
domestic inflation would soon reach the Federal Reserve's 2
percent goal.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield
difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last 1.98
percent, little changed from Thursday. It fell to session low of
1.96 percent earlier Friday, Tradeweb data showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)