NEW YORK Jan 6 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations pared losses on Friday as data showed a pickup in U.S. wage growth in December, supporting the notion domestic inflation would soon reach the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last 1.98 percent, little changed from Thursday. It fell to session low of 1.96 percent earlier Friday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)