CANADA STOCKS-TSX makes small gain as railways, banks rise
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for Bombardier Inc, big banks and railway stocks, while BlackBerry Ltd pulled back after a recent rally.
NEW YORK Jan 19 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation outlook advanced to their strongest levels in more than two years following strong investor demand at a $13 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).
On the open market, the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, touched 2.09 percent which was the highest since September 2014, according to Reuters, Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3451, or 74.34 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve TORONTO, May 29 The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the price of oil steadied in holiday-thinned trading and ahead of the release of data on the country's gross domestic product (GDP) due on Wednesday. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent to $49.82 a barrel in subdued trading due to public holidays in China, the United St