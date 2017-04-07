NEW YORK, April 7 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on inflation expectations declined further on Friday as the
government reported employers added far fewer jobs than
forecast, raising concerns that economic growth is decelerating.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield
difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.94
percent, the lowest level in nearly two weeks. It was almost 2
basis points lower than Thursday, Tradeweb and Reuters data
showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)