NEW YORK, April 17 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Monday fell to their lowest levels since December due to weaker oil futures prices and a surprise drop in a government gauge on consumer prices in March.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.89 percent, down 3 basis points from Thursday. It touched 1.88 percent earlier Monday, which was the lowest since Dec. 20, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed.

