NEW YORK, April 24 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations hit one-week highs on Monday as the first round of the French presidential election produced the pair of candidates polls had projected will likely go against each other in a runoff on May 7.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.91 percent, up nearly 5 basis points from late on Friday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. . (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)