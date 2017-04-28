(Add background, quote, graphics)
NEW YORK, April 28 Signs of growing prices and
wages in the first quarter raised investors' inflation
expectations on Friday, but their outlook was tempered by news
the U.S. economy grew at its weakest quarterly pace in three
years.
The bond market's barometers on inflation expectations
approached their highest levels in more than two weeks in the
wake of a preferred inflation measure by the Federal Reserve
rebounding to the Fed's 2 percent goal in the first quarter.
"On balance, the release should give the Fed some increased
confidence that labor market slack has largely closed and
inflationary pressures are gradually picking up," said TD
Securities' macro strategist Brittany Baumann wrote in a
research note.
In early trading, the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or
the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was
last at 1.94 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on
Thursday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed.
.
Earlier Friday, the U.S. Labor Department said private wages
and salaries accelerated 0.8 percent in the first quarter, the
largest increase in 10 years, after rising 0.5 percent in the
fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said the core rate on
personal consumption expenditure (PCE) grew at a 2.0 percent
pace in the first quarter, compared with a 1.3 percent rate in
the fourth quarter.
The solid figures on core PCE and employment costs offset a
disappointing 0.7 percent annual rate in the gross domestic
product in the first quarter, which was the weakest since the
first quarter of 2014.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)