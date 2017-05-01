BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 1 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held their earlier decline on Monday as the core rate on personal consumption expenditure, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, dipped 0.1 percent as expected in March.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.93 percent, over 1 basis point from late on Friday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. . (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing