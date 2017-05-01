NEW YORK May 1 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held their earlier decline on Monday as the core rate on personal consumption expenditure, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, dipped 0.1 percent as expected in March.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.93 percent, over 1 basis point from late on Friday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. . (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)